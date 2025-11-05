Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. $GOGO

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 124.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,585 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 990,155 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 577,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gogo by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 550,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Moore acquired 10,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,100. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 218.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

