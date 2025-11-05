Corton Capital Inc. Invests $117,000 in Omeros Corporation $OMER

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 51.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
Omeros Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Omeros Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
Omeros Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
