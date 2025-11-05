Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,340,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,856 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 4,633,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 820,539 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $17,491,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently -210.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

