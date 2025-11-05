Corton Capital Inc. Invests $111,000 in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 52.8% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

RealReal Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

