Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. $UEIC

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

