HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,182 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

