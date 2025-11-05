iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Short Interest Up 39.7% in October

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IRTR opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. iShares LifePath Retirement ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Get iShares LifePath Retirement ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.