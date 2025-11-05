SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 692,700 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 497,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.22% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised SAB Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.