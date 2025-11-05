3,866 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,629,000 after buying an additional 179,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.