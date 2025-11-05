ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of ScanSource worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 344.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,382.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,977.26. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,030. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Research cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

