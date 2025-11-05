Versor Investments LP Has $586,000 Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Commerce worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

