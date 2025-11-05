Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.70 and traded as high as GBX 307. Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 302.60, with a volume of 688,982 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.67.

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

