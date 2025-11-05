Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6 shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 100.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $257,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.