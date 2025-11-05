Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.65 and traded as high as C$33.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$33.24, with a volume of 174,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$30.71.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

