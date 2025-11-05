TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Shares Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.2828 and last traded at $0.2882. Approximately 2,523,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,055,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3248.

TNL Mediagene Stock Down 11.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About TNL Mediagene

(Get Free Report)

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNL Mediagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNL Mediagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.