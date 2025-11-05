EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.30. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 18,100 shares.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.38 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.20.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

Featured Stories

