ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.4099. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.4002, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 2.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.