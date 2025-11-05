Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 78,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 89,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Protection Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intelligent Protection Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing.

