Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 78,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 89,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Protection Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intelligent Protection Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPM
Intelligent Protection Management Stock Performance
Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Intelligent Protection Management Company Profile
Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Protection Management
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Protection Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Protection Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.