Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.59. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 7,321,042 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 396,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

