Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.63. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 67,087 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

