Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 105.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KEP opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

