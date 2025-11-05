Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 400.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 13,144.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

