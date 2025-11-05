Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,817 Chubb Limited $CB

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 110.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,977,000 after buying an additional 41,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.56. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

