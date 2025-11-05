Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,048 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Duolingo by 746.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 123.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,803.68. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,791 shares of company stock worth $23,018,101 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $262.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.56. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.05.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

