Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 982.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

