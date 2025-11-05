Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.