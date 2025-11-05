Burney Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,033,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

