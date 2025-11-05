Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,579,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE PRU opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

