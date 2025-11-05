Burney Co. Sells 592 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Burney Co. decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average of $228.97. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.