Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,795 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $428.58 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $449.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.50.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,764,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

