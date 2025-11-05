Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

