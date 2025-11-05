Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 131.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.