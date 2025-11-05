Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $284.71 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $284,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

