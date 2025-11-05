Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $333,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Workday by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

