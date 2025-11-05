Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $275,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.95.

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at $123,132,956. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,647 shares of company stock worth $203,522,973. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

