Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,549 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $322,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

