Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $270.95 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $270,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertiv by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 160.3% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $180.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

