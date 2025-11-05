Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 543,441 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $256,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

