Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $248,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.04.

PEG opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

