Diageo plc $DEO Position Trimmed by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.