Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 59.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.9% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Newmont by 2,244.4% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 128,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmont by 25.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 526,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

