Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,970,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,979,000 after buying an additional 197,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

