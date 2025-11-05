1,969 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,168.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 220,632 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,882,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:HLI opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

