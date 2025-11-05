Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.