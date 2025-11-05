Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.