Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 5,255 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3%

IQV opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $225.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

