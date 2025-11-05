Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Mizuho began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.