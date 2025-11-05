Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJT stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 4.56.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,362.01. This trade represents a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trump Media & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

