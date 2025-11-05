Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 140.0% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 162,828 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 43.7% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.6899 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 160.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dorchester Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

