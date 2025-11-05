Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

